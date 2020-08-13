Mackay Shields LLC Takes Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.11% of OceanFirst Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

