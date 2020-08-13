MannKind (MNKD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) recently:

8/13/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

8/8/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/1/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/15/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2020 – MannKind had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/24/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2020 – MannKind had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 44,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.20. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,560 shares in the company, valued at $295,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 36,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,948. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MannKind by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 152,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MannKind by 183.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MannKind by 46.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

