ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174,960 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.42% of ManpowerGroup worth $136,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 130.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,271. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.