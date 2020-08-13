MAX Exchange Token Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $109,437.11 and approximately $64,782.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001204 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00055382 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00782575 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.49 or 0.01895247 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,663.37 or 1.01173522 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00143335 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00079520 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 788,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.