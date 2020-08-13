MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.20.

Several research firms recently commented on MMS. KeyCorp raised their target price on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.93. MAXIMUS has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,634,000 after acquiring an additional 81,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,099,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,067,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,316,000 after acquiring an additional 371,567 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 82,549 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

