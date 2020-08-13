McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $71.54

Shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and traded as low as $69.70. McCarthy & Stone shares last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 536,970 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McCarthy & Stone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.14. The company has a market cap of $388.81 million and a P/E ratio of 12.91.

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile (LON:MCS)

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.