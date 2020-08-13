Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,873,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,020,478 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.93% of Mdu Resources Group worth $85,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MDU. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Mdu Resources Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. 20,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,990. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, VP Margaret A. Link bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,387.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

