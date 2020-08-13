Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.47

Shares of Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MDCL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and traded as low as $1.07. Medicine Man Technologies shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 57,450 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MDCL)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides cultivation consulting services for cannabis growing technologies and methodologies. The company also provides licensing and seminar services. In addition, it engages in retail operations of cannabis products. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

