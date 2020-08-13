Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,579 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after buying an additional 485,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,079,000 after buying an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after buying an additional 157,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after buying an additional 103,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $5,815,796.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,484,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 894,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,016,150. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $128.07 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.80.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.