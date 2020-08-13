Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Raised by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Mercadolibre comprises about 0.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 378.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,092,000 after purchasing an additional 45,808 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.94.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded up $11.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,111.64. 566,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.68 and a beta of 1.72. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,270.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,041.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $768.47.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.