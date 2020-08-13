Meristem Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $6.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $322.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,460. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.55 and its 200-day moving average is $284.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $305.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,186 shares of company stock worth $31,849,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

