Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Director Sells $1,494,300.00 in Stock

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,494,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. Meritor Inc has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Meritor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Meritor by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

