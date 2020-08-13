MetaHash (MHC) Price Tops $0.0049

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $9.88 million and $2.90 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,188,094,929 coins and its circulating supply is 2,019,166,332 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

