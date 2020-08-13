Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,057 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $209.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.25 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

