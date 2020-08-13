Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,489 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,643,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,657 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $209.19 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.25 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,583.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.