Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 332.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,791 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. In the last three months, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $26.73. 62,023,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,989,117. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $231.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

