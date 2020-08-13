Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,752 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,330,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,393,000 after buying an additional 989,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,988,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,842,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,614,000 after acquiring an additional 726,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.02. 2,300,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,911. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average is $114.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

