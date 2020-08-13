Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,503 RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,503 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 127.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 21.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $1,063,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RNG traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.16. 957,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,899. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.32. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.88 and a beta of 0.62.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on RingCentral from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.69.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total value of $1,901,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,832,135.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,284 shares of company stock worth $29,648,657. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

