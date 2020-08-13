Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $18.39 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $18,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $74,781,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 160,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 84,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,109,000.

EFAV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.97. 887,416 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79.

