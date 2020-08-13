Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,461 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,347,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,450,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

