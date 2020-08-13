Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,414 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,033 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.11. 9,029,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,973,012. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

