Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 128,862 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,862 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,310,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,779,000 after buying an additional 9,205,249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,992,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,454.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,815,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,270 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11,019.7% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,755.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 821,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.87. 1,554,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,869. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.