Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.79. 4,248,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

