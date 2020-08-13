Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,408 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,074,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,780,561 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54.

