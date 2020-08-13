Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,376 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 103.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 827,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,477. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

