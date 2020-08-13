Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,942,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,334,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $212.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.