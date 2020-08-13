Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 0.69. Moderna has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,186 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $293,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,734,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,440,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,946,827 shares of company stock valued at $125,519,783 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Moderna by 449.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

