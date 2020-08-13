Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MNTA):

8/11/2020 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/3/2020 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/29/2020 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2020 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2020 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2020 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

6/18/2020 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/18/2020 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to a “buy” rating.

6/17/2020 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00.

6/16/2020 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/16/2020 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

6/15/2020 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. Analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $28,341.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $190,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 13,000 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $425,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,796 shares in the company, valued at $681,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,495 shares of company stock worth $9,348,785. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 376,796 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,053,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 106,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

