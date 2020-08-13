Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 842.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,796,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

