Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Mosaic worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mosaic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 629,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Mosaic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $23.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Bank of America raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

