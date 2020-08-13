MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,953 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,686,000 after purchasing an additional 921,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,516,000 after purchasing an additional 426,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 619,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,898,000 after purchasing an additional 412,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.30. 1,381,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.97 and a 200 day moving average of $245.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

