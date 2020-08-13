MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,594 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after buying an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after buying an additional 571,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $560,068,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $519,692,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of QCOM traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,672,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,855,822. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

