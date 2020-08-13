MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,699 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 14.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 128.3% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 38.6% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the software company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their target price on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Adobe stock traded up $10.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $445.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,213. The company has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,020,660. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.