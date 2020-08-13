MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,616,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

