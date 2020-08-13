MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 17,407 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

HON traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.07. 2,670,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,913. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

