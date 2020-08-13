MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,958 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.3% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.9% in the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,423,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,277,000 after acquiring an additional 209,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $1,849,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CSFB increased their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,372,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,727. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $368.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

