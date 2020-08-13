MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,220 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $4.28 on Thursday, reaching $228.75. 1,134,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,637. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.37 and its 200-day moving average is $195.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $230.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

