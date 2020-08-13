Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Down 5.6%

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64, 37,723 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,089,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 932.58% and a negative return on equity of 212.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

