Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Nascent Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:NBIO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 338,214 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBIO)

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.