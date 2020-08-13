National Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by National Securities in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $635.37 million, a PE ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

