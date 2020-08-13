NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $917.72

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (LON:NBPE) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $917.72 and traded as low as $894.04. NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at $897.00, with a volume of 13,025 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 917.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 943.13.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.58%. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,867.60%.

About NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.