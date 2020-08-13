Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Short Interest Update

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,900 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the January 31st total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 2,103,069 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $7,108,373.22. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEPS. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 178,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 74,170 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UEPS stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $197.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.03. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.99 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.58% and a negative net margin of 72.04%. Equities analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UEPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

