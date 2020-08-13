New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $338.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,804. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.56 and a 200 day moving average of $302.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.