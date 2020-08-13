New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,397 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $36,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

