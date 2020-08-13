Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $103,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $6.80 on Thursday, reaching $284.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,637. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $289.41. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

