Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 2,611 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.59. 1,747,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,486. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97.

