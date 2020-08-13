Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 692 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $156.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day moving average of $117.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.10.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.