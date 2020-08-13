Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $6.77 on Thursday, reaching $255.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,120,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,818,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.71 and a 200-day moving average of $215.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

