Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.31. The stock had a trading volume of 380,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,861. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $113.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.21.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

