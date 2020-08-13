Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 8,716 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 155,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 49,223 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 847,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,327,000 after acquiring an additional 55,121 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 82,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 94,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.81. 2,500,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

